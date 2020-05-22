Looking for pandemic party planning advice? Here are some alternative ways to celebrate graduates

(Mass Appeal) – Many families had to put their plans for graduates on hold due to the pandemic. Regina Burns, of Rise Event Production, joined us to talk about alternative ways to celebrate our seniors.

Burns noted that not all plans need to be scraped. Instead of a big party, get an impressive balloon installation! You can still invite family members to joins through various online platforms.

Burns added that you can even stream your event – even hire a DJ to play virtually! Burns added that individual meals are the way to go for your gathering of 10 or less to keep it on the safe side.