1  of  3
Breaking News
Massachusetts coronavirus cases: 6,228 deaths, 90,889 positive tests Ferry Street in Easthampton closed due to structure fire Baystate Health: Over 11,000 individuals tested for COVID-19, 1,632 tested positive

Looking for pandemic party planning advice? Here are some alternative ways to celebrate graduates

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Many families had to put their plans for graduates on hold due to the pandemic. Regina Burns, of Rise Event Production, joined us to talk about alternative ways to celebrate our seniors.

Burns noted that not all plans need to be scraped. Instead of a big party, get an impressive balloon installation! You can still invite family members to joins through various online platforms.

Burns added that you can even stream your event – even hire a DJ to play virtually! Burns added that individual meals are the way to go for your gathering of 10 or less to keep it on the safe side.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today