(Mass Appeal) – Things are getting hot in the kitchen this Valentine’s Day! Cathie cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen is here to show us to get in the mood for romance with a sexy sizzling salad!

2 medium duck breasts (if I have trouble finding these I will do chicken but I think we should be ok)

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

4 blood oranges

1 avocado (aphrodisiac)

1 bunch of asparagus, ends trimmed & roasted with olive oil, (aphrodisiac) salt & pepper. Let cool to room temperature

1 shallot, chopped

2 tablespoons Sherry vinegar or red wine vinegar

Mixed greens with arugula, frisée (lettuces are aphrodisiacs, especially arugula (for serving) (aphrodisiac)

Pomegranate seeds for garnish (aphrodisiac)

Step 1

Score skin of duck breasts; season with salt and pepper. Place skin side down in a cold medium skillet; cook over low heat until fat is rendered and skin is dark golden, 12-15 minutes. Turn duck, increase heat to medium, and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate. (I will cook ahead but show how to score, etc.)

Step 2

Meanwhile, cut peel and white pith from oranges. Cut along sides of membranes to release segments into a medium bowl

Step 3

Pour off all but 2 Tbsp. fat from skillet. Add shallot, vinegar, and half of the orange segments. Season with salt and simmer and stir until thick, about 4 minutes. Thinly slice the duck and serve over salad with pan sauce and remaining segments, asparagus & avocado. garnish with pomegranate

List of foods that are aphrodisiacs in these recipes

Lettuce

berries

Chocolate

Avocado

Asparagus

Pomegranate