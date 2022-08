(Mass Appeal) – Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry helps to reduce the risk and effects that food insecurity has on people and families. The organization has been helping the community for more than 30 years, and you can help them by hitting the links at their annual golf tournament. Kim Caisse, executive director of Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry, along with Al Lafleur, one of the Board members, have the details.