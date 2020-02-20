Love on Broadway at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra

(Mass Appeal) – Enjoy a romantic evening of Broadway music at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra. Maestro Kevin Rhodes shares the details of this performance featuring some very special guests.

Give your valentine the perfect token of your affection! Maestro Rhodes and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra bring back the ingenue with the bell-like voice, Emma Grimsley, and lively character actress Jane Rhodes (so terrific last year performing Adelaide’s Lament) who, combined with a leading man with a “grand-slam voice,” Stephen Mark Lukas, and the lush, rippling baritone of Nathaniel Hackmann, will fill Symphony Hall with romance and delight. Sit back, relax, and enjoy songs about love from the Broadway stage from composers ranging from Irving Berlin, Lerner and Loewe, and Rodgers and Hammerstein, to Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The concert takes place on Saturday, February 22nd at 7:30 PM at Symphony Hall, 34 Court Street, Springfield. For more information, visit https://www.springfieldsymphony.org/event/love-on-broadway-with-maestro-rhodes/