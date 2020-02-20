Love Your Pet Day: Important care tips for new puppy owners

(Mass Appeal) – Love your pet day on Mass Appeal was chock full of helpful pet tips, including important things you shouldn’t forget if you have a new puppy. Barbara Nichols from the Barking Basement joined us with care tips and an adorable puppy!

According to Nichols, training should start the day you bring your puppy home. Give them a dedicated space and get them used to a routine. Next, make sure you are on top of vet visits. Puppies need a lot of visits and shots, but expect that to slow down once the puppy gets a bit older.

Nichols added that nail care is very important and if neglected, can effect your dog’s posture. Play with your puppies paws so they aren’t nervous when you start to handle them to clip nails.