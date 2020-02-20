Love Your Pet Day: Keeping plants safe from pets

(Mass Appeal) – Ed Sourdiffe of the GreenThumbGuru.com joined us with tips on how to protect your plants from your pets for Love Your Pet Day.

First, Sourdiffe noted that you can contain the plant or the pet so there’s no access. Next, create a spray bottle and add some citrus and spray the leaves of your plant. Pets usually don’t like strong citrus smells and the water citrus spray will not hurt your pant.

Other options include surrounding your plant and the soil with tin foil, a substance that cats and dogs both dislike, or covering the soil with river rocks, so the animal will not be tempted to dig. There are also pretty glass containers you can consider for your plant that protect it and create a greenhouse-like environment.