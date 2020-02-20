Love Your Pet Day: Pets safe plants and more

(Mass Appeal) – Pets and plants often don’t mix well, so we invited Ed Sourdiffe of the GreenThumbGuru.com, to join us and talk about plants that are safe for pets and why some pets can’t stop from nibbling on them.

According to Sourdiffe, pets eat plants for a variety of reasons, diet deficiencies, boredom, or to make themselves purge when not feeling well.

Sourdiffe noted that there are plants that are safe for pets to eat and some that are actually good for them! Wheat grass is good for pets and it’s a nice idea to introduce pets to it as an alternative to destroying some of your houseplants.