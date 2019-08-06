Love Your Pet Week: Boarding and vacation care for your furry friends

Vacations are wonderful – but it can be tricky to find the right care for your pet. We invited Christine Pratt and Audrey Gladu of Wagging Tails Pet Resort in Hadley to talk about what you need to consider when boarding your pet.

According to Pratt, behavior is important to consider. When you drop off your pet, explain your dog’s behavior – are they good with other dogs? Gladu noted it’s also important to disclose your pet’s health and bring up-to-date records of vaccinations to share if you would like to board your pet.

Items from home are equally important. It’s nice for dogs to have something that smells familiar with them when they are away from home. Pratt also recommends that you supply the food for your pet while you are on vacation – especially if you pet requires a special diet.