Love your Pet Week: Cause for Paws supporting TJO

Even if you don’t have a pet it’s always important to support local animals. An opportunity to do so is taking place on Sunday, Aug. 18 and it’s called Cause for Paws.

Acclaimed singer and songwriter Dee Riley and Thomas J. O’Connor (TJO) volunteer Heather Cahillane joined us to tell the us the details. According to Cahillane, the event supports the TJO Foundation, which helps nurse animals back to health prior to adoption. Riley, who will be sharing her talents and signing at this event, said there will be food trucks, raffles and a lot of fun.

The event is taking place Sunday, August 18 from 3 – 6 p.m. at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club, 33 Progress Ave. in Springfield. Ticket are available at the door or by calling 413-306-5161 or email info@tjofoundation.org.