Janet Berube, owner of the Parrot and Bird Emporium helps us learn how to choose a cage for your birds. She advises that the cage should have a large door and enough space lengthwise for the bird to stay active.

You’ll want to fill the cage with perches of different textures. Toys are also a must! Birds love toys that can be torn apart and shredded.

Birds need time out of their cage, too! Bird stands come in both tabletop and free-standing styles. Toys and dishes can be attached to the stands.