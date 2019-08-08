Love your Pet Week: Foods your dog should avoid

Do you know what your dog should and should not eat? Somethings on the list may surprise you! We had Barbara Nichols from the Barking Basement to teach us what’s safe and what to avoid.

Nichols stated that avocados – or any fruit with a pit in it – is something you should keep away from your dog. Also bones – raw bones are fine, but resist giving your dog the bone from your plate. The cooked bones are prone to splinter.

Nichols added that it’s the caffeine in chocolate that really bothers dogs – in addition to the sugar. You should avoid giving your dog any candy or sugary treats.