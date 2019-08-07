Love Your Pet Week: How to make two different “pawberry” treats for your dog

Shawn Cohen-Sherry, owner of Paw Street Barkery, taught us two different “pawberry” treat recipes for your dog.

Pawberry Daiquiri Treats

Ingredients: 8oz Quick Oats, 4oz Shredded coconut, 1 banana, 4oz Strawberries

Materials: Oven, Baking Sheet, Blender, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, Sharp Knife, Rolling Pin, Cookie Cutter

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 375F.

2. Into a blender, add the banana, strawberries and 8oz warm water. Blend

completely until fruit purée is seen.

3. Into a large mixing bowl, add oats, shredded coconut and fruit purée.

4. Mix all ingredients until a uniform dough is seen.

5. Roll out dough to about 1/4” thickness.

6. Using desired cookie cutter, cut out treats and place onto baking sheet.

7. Place baking sheet into oven.

8. After 30 minutes flip treats over, decrease temperature to 275F and continue

baking for another 30 minutes.

9. Allow treats to cool before serving. Store in refrigerator for up to one week.

Pawberry Daiquiri Frozen Yogurt

Ingredients: 16oz Non-fat yogurt, 4oz strawberries, 1 banana

Materials: Freezer, Spoon, Masher, Measuring Cup, Mixing Bowl, Freezer Cup with Cover

Directions:

1. Into a mixing bowl, cut up strawberry and banana into 1” pieces.

2. Using the masher, mash the fruit together.

3. To the bowl, add the 16oz of fat free yogurt.

4. Using the mixing spoon, stir yogurt mixture until uniform.

5. Add yogurt mixture into freezer cups.

6. Place covers over each cup and place cups into freezer for 5 hours to freeze.

7. Store in freezer for up to one month.