In honor of Love Your Pet Week, Mass Appeal hosted a fashion show for dogs with looks and models provided by The Good Dog Spot. Many of the different styles incorporated both fashion and function.

The first dog wore a pair of booties, which are a practical item for a pet. Salt and sand can be irritants to paws and booties keep them clean and safe.

Other pet looks included a camouflage thunder vest, a flannel-lined denim jacket, and a waterproof winter jacket.