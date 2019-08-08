Love Your Pet Week: It’s sew purrfect – handmade pet toys

You can make your cat – or dog – little toys with fabric in just minutes and seamstress Tess Poe joined us in Studio 1A to show us how.

Using pet-themed fabric, Poe showed us the simple pattern for a basic dog coat. Then we moved on to making fun little cat toys.

After tracing a simple pattern on two pieces of fabric, sew the two pieces together. Then trim the excess fabric off, turn inside out and fill with catnip. Sew it closed with a feather or ribbon and voila – a homemade present for your pet.