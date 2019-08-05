Love Your Pet Week: Live from Dakin Humane Society

In honor of Love your Pet Week, Mass Appeal was live from Dakin Humane Society in Springfield. We first met with Madeline Nagy, an animal resource counselor with Dakin, to talk about small animal adoption. According to Nagy, the small animal category includes guinea pigs, mice, rats, gerbils, hamsters, ferrets, and bunnies. Small animals are very social and are great for people who have limited space. Nagy introduced us to a few small animals available for adoption at Dakin, including Winnie, a wonderful guinea pig and a large rabbit named Peter.

Next we went to Nick’s Nursery, the kitten ICU at Dakin Humane Society. Marianne Gambaro, longtime Nick’s Nursery volunteer, showed us a kitten named Sapphire in a “purrito” wrap to help keep it calm. Gambaro explained the work the nursery does and the donations they are looking for.

Dakin Humane Society also has a thrift shop called Diamonds in the Ruff, that sells everything from china and jewelry to pet supplies. We met with Karen Patino, one of the founders of the thrift shop, who described how it has grown and that 100% of the profits go to support the animals at Dakin.

Dakin Humane Society’s Lee Chambers showed us an adoptable kitten named Click and then spoke about the new dog grooming service at Dakin. According to Chambers, there are many health benefits to grooming, like early detection of growths, socialization, circulation, and massage. Chambers also noted there’s an upcoming event to support Dakin, Paws & Pints at the Brew Barn in Phillipston.

For more information on Paws & Pints, or to see any of the adoptable animals at Dakin Humane Society, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/ .