Love your Pet Week: Meet Cora, a tiny kitten looking for a new home

Kitten season is in full swing! Lee Chambers from Dakin Humane Society introduces us to baby kitten Cora who is looking for a home.

Pet Stats

Name: Cora

Breed: Kitten

Age: 1.5 month

Sex: Female

Color: Black and white

Background

Who’s got all the kitten charm? Cora, that’s who! This sweet little girl is at our Springfield Adoption Center and she’s loaded with all the standard equipment: kitten sass, curiosity, affection and lots of cuddles. Dakin has lots of kittens looking for homes these days, we hope you come right down and meet Cora!

Other Happenings:

Vaccine & Microchip Clinics Every Saturday at 9am at Dakin’s Springfield Adoption Center

We offer a variety of vaccines (rabies, distemper, feline leukemia, Lyme Disease and more), flea and tick preventives, tests and microchipping at our weekly Clinic starting at 9am every Saturday in Springfield. We treat the first 40 dogs/cats in line for affordable fees, like:

$12 – Rabies vaccination (dog and cat)

$12 – Distemper vaccination (dog and cat)

$20 – Microchip identification (dog and cat; includes registration)

$15 – Deworming (cat; dog fees depend on weight)

For a full list of our services and fees, visit: https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html

Dog training Classes Coming Up:

Puppy Kindergarten – August 13 at 9:30am for 5 weeks in Springfield

Covering all the puppy basics!

Basic Manners Dog Training – August 13 at 10:45am for 5 weeks in Springfield

Teaching your dog introductory training to be relaxed and settled, polite and to walk attentively

Bump Up Your Basic Skills – September 7 at 9:30am for 3 weeks in Leverett

Helping your dog brush up on the most challenging canine manners

Fun Rally Obedience – September 7 at 10:30am for 3 weeks in Leverett

Dogs refine obedience skills on fun, non-repetitive trial courses

For more info or to sign up for any dog training courses, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/dakin-humane-society-5871578341

