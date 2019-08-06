Love Your Pet Week: Pet portraits gaining in popularity

Like any other member of the family, people more and more are wanting portraits of their pets. We asked Moti Zemelman of The Renaissance Pet to talk to us about this growing trend.

Zemelman often gets requests from people who would like to incorporate their pets into art, sometimes after they pass or even at an earlier stage in life. He said that although it’s largely cats and dogs he works with, he has gotten a request to depict ferrets.

Zemelman is an artist who was inspired to create his unique work after getting positive responses when he created a pet portrait for a friend on a custom phone case.