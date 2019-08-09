Love Your Pet Week: Rescuing island dogs

Homeless dogs are especially a problem on the islands of Turks and Caicos and Aruba. Local rescue groups are helping bring these strays to the United States. Volunteer and animal rescue advocate Mike Bulda introduces us to two of these special dogs.

Thunder and his sister Sunshine were found living under a car in Aruba. Both were barely alive when found. Thunder was born with a spinal cord deficit, and cannot use his hind legs. He is using a wheelchair from Eddy’s Wheels in Shelburne Falls. Thunder and Sunshine are available for adoption together at www.pawsnewengland.com.

To learn more about Potcake Dog Rescue, check out the documentary at https://youtu.be/lzBU_aPtvOw.