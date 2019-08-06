Love your Pet Week: Safely trimming your dog’s nails

Trimming your dog’s nails is an important part of a care routine, but it can be intimidating. Barbara Nichols of the Barking Basement joined us to show us how you can trim nails at home to keep your pet healthy.

Nichols said that it’s good to start the trimming process when your dog is young, so they become accustomed to it. She showed us several types of trimmers that work on dogs of different sizes.

Nichols showed a helpful chart that illustrates where you should not clip any higher on a nail. She also suggested bending the paw away from the dog’s head when trimming.