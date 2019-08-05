Love your Pet Week: Seniors needed for dog walking study

Project Rover is a dog walking study at UMASS. Study participants will enroll in a three-week training course with their dog that will teach skills and commands that support safe and enjoyable dog walking, including loose leash walking, pace changes, direction changes and full stops. Dr. Katie Potter explains the process.

The course will meet twice a week, Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings, on the UMass campus. In addition to the free dog training course (normally $130), participants will be compensated $20 for completing each of the three study assessment visits (for a total of up to $60).

For more information, visit umassbmedlab.com