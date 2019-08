The Tom Cosenzi Driving For the Cure Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on Monday, August 19th. Now in its 11th year, the tournament is set meet the $1 million mark in donations for Dana-Farber.

Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group, joined us in studio to talk about the tournament, a tribute to her successful and loving father, and the support it brings the Neuro-Oncology Department at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.