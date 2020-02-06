Watch Live
(Mass Appeal) – There are many ways adults and children can cope with personal issues such as addiction, eating disorders, and depression to name just a few. One way that seems to be gaining in popularity is therapy through art.

The Love Yourself Art Exhibition opens Friday at The Colonial Theatre at 111 South St., Pittsfield, MA. Marney Schor, Art Therapist and the Founder/Director of Arts in Recovery for Youth, along with art curator Stephanie Cohen share stories and information about the works of art and the six-week exhibit.

