BOSTON (SHNS) - As Massachusetts officials prepare to lift the state of emergency that the Baker administration has used to slow COVID-19 transmission, advocates for people experiencing homelessness are concerned about the fate of emergency services and resources that have provided lifelines to unsheltered persons during the pandemic.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced at the start of the week that his administration plans to rescind, starting May 29, virtually all of the COVID-19 restrictions that have governed life over the past year and the state of emergency will be lifted on June 15.