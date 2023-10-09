(Mass Appeal) – On New Year’s Eve 2022, 8-year-old Maddie Schmidt gained her angel wings after a heroic battle against a form of pediatric brain cancer. On what would have been her ninth birthday, her legacy is continuing at the second annual Magic for Maddie fundraiser. Nora Schmidt, Maddie’s Mom and the Magic for Maddie Co-Chair, along with Maddie’s Aunt, Jennifer Capshaw, the Magic for Maddie Co-Chair, share more details on this event.