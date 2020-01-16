Magical and immersive experiences fill the Old Sturbridge Village Events Calendar

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for a spectacular and educational experience for you or your family, head to Old Sturbridge Village. Jim O’Brien and Christa Belardo joined us in Studio 1A to talk about Winter Warmth & Cheer as well as the Evening of Illumination.

The Evenings of Illuminations give you the rare opportunity to see the Village lit with only firelight, lanterns and candles. You will be able to experience music, artisans and craftspeople working. Winter Warmth & Cheer shows the Village as it prepares for a 19th century ball. There will be games, fashions, music – not a detail is overlooked.

For more information on these events, visit OSV.org .