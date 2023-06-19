(Mass Appeal) – Do you remember learning about pollinators back in middle school? Well, there is a dire shortage of those creatures to pollinate the various plants and trees, and that shortage has created a ripple effect when it comes to pollinating our vegetable gardens and farms. Heidi Dollard, the Steering Committee Chair for the Massachusetts Pollinator Network, is here to let you know how you can help.
Maintaining a pollinator garden is easy and will help our environment
by: Patrick Berry
Posted:
Updated: