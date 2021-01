(Mass Appeal) - A favorite salad of many is the Caesar salad, but, in its traditional form, it is probably not the healthiest for us. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, is going to show us how to put a twist on this favorite by lightening it up as a non-creamy dressed Brussel sprout Caesar.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Caesar Salad

Ingredients:2 bags baby brussels sprouts, shaved¼ olive oil1 lemon juice and zest¼ cup parmesan cheese1 tbs. Dijon mustard½ shallot, shavedOptional: Top with pumpkin seeds or toasted breadcrumbs.