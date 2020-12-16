Make a delicious gift with this dark chocolate bark recipe

(Mass Appeal) – We are back in the kitchen with our friend Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie – making dark chocolate bark!

Ingredients:
8ozs. bittersweet chocolate
9 oz. Semi-sweet chocolate
1 cup favorite nuts, chopped (almonds, cashews, pecans, or pistachios.)
1 cup dried cranberries
¼ cup pumpkin seeds
Optional: holiday sprinkles

Instructions:
Line a chilled baking sheet with parchment paper. Pour warm (not hot), melted chocolate into the prepared pan. Spread the chocolate evenly to about 1⁄8 inch thick using a small offset spatula. Sprinkle toppings on the chocolate and place in the freezer to set, approximately 20 minutes. For even-sized pieces, cut up bark before it sets completely. If you like a more rustic look, allow the bark to harden completely before breaking it up into pieces. Store in a cool, dry place

