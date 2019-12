Rabbi Yakov Wolff, from LYA, started building a LEGO menorah for Hanukkah that the public is being welcomed to help construct.

You can help build the six-foot menorah this Wednesday at 12:30 pm. LYA is located at 1148 Converse Street in Longmeadow.

The Menorah Lighting Ceremony will be Sunday, December 29 at 4:00 pm by the Longmeadow Shops.