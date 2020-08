(Mass Appeal) – Jackfruit is a popular meat alternative because of its meaty texture and subtle flavor. India Russell and Lamont Stuckey from Veganish Foodies show us how to cook it up for use in meatless meals.

The jackfruit tends to take on most of its flavor from seasoning and spices. you can treat it as a pulled pork or chicken alternative on sandwich or slider rolls. You can also make a complete meal by using jackfruit and some vegetables atop a baked potato.