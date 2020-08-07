Make a quick oyster spread for unexpected guests

(Mass Appeal) – This easy appetizer recipe was inspired by a friend who dropped by unexpectedly. Tinky Weisblat of TinkyCooks.com explains the origin of her Smoked Oyster Spread a la Harry.
Smoked Oyster Spread à la Harry
Description: Canned smoked oysters are easy to store and turn into a tasty appetizer in this simple spread.
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: American
Servings: Makes about 1 cup
Difficulty Level: Easy
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time (minutes): 0 minutes
Ingredients:
1 8-ounce package of cream cheese at room temperature (leave it out for at least a couple of hours so it really softens)
1 can (3 ounces) smoked oysters, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch cayenne pepper
a bit of the oil in which the oysters are packed
1 tablespoon chopped chives
Cooking Directions:
Place the cream cheese in a bowl, and mash it well. Add the other ingredients in order. Serve with celery or buttery crackers.
Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):
Diabetic
Heart Healthy
High Fiber
Low Calorie
*Low Carbohydrate (without the crackers)
Low Cholesterol
Low Fat
Low Sodium
Vegan
Vegetarian