Make a quick oyster spread for unexpected guests

(Mass Appeal) – This easy appetizer recipe was inspired by a friend who dropped by unexpectedly. Tinky Weisblat of TinkyCooks.com explains the origin of her Smoked Oyster Spread a la Harry.

Smoked Oyster Spread à la Harry

Description: Canned smoked oysters are easy to store and turn into a tasty appetizer in this simple spread.

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese at room temperature (leave it out for at least a couple of hours so it really softens)
1 can (3 ounces) smoked oysters, coarsely chopped
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 pinch cayenne pepper
a bit of the oil in which the oysters are packed
1 tablespoon chopped chives

Cooking Directions:

Place the cream cheese in a bowl, and mash it well. Add the other ingredients in order. Serve with celery or buttery crackers.

