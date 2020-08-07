Make a quick oyster spread for unexpected guests

(Mass Appeal) – This easy appetizer recipe was inspired by a friend who dropped by unexpectedly. Tinky Weisblat of TinkyCooks.com explains the origin of her Smoked Oyster Spread a la Harry.

Smoked Oyster Spread à la Harry

Description: Canned smoked oysters are easy to store and turn into a tasty appetizer in this simple spread.

Course: Appetizer

Cuisine: American

Servings: Makes about 1 cup

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 0 minutes

Ingredients:

1 8-ounce package of cream cheese at room temperature (leave it out for at least a couple of hours so it really softens)

1 can (3 ounces) smoked oysters, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pinch cayenne pepper

a bit of the oil in which the oysters are packed

1 tablespoon chopped chives

Cooking Directions:

Place the cream cheese in a bowl, and mash it well. Add the other ingredients in order. Serve with celery or buttery crackers.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

*Low Carbohydrate (without the crackers)

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

Vegan

Vegetarian