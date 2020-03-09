Make college more affordable with transfer options from Springfield Technical Community College

(Mass Appeal) – Paying for college can be a huge burden on many families. But, thanks to transfer options, starting at Springfield Technical Community College is one of the most affordable ways to get a bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degree. Richard Greco and John Diffley from STCC explain the benefits and the cost savings.

STCC is proud to offer a number of articulation agreements with dozens of 4-year colleges and universities. Many of these transfer agreements leverage the MassTransfer or Commonwealth Commitment programs that provide seamless pathways and financial incentives for the most affordable college education. Others are specifically built around academic interests or pathways to a private 4-year institution.

STCC is hosting an Open House on Tuesday, March 10th from 4 PM – 7 PM at The Forum in Building 19, One Armory Square in Springfield.

For more information, visit www.STCC.edu or call (413) 755-3333.

