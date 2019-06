Employment After Retirement Network (EARN) is hosting a job fair for seniors in collaboration with MassHire Hampshire Career Center. The event is a great place to network and learn about the numerous area employers looking for older adult employees. Please note the date of the event is Wednesday, May 22 and not Wednesday, May 20. The event takes place at the Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz Street, Northampton. For more information, call 413-586-1228.