Make cooking for one convenient by having staple ingredients at hand

(Mass Appeal) – If you live alone, cooking for one may seem like too much of an effort. But, by having a few basic ingredients on hand, you can create delicious and nutritious meals without too much effort. The Organic Gourmet Leslie Cerier from LeslieCerier.com joins us with some inspiration.

Having salad greens is a great start. You can supplement them with your favorite protein or seasonal ingredients as well as seeds and nuts. Also consider having a nice loaf of bread, perfect for a quick sandwich for lunch and then as a side dish for dinner. If you cook a larger meal, use the leftovers in a different way for supper the next day.