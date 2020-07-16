Make corn on the cob even better with this crunchy and delicious topping

(Mass Appeal) – We all love corn on the cob… but food blogger and friend Dan Whalen, from TheFoodinMy Beard.com, joins us to show how to make it better and upgrade it to chip and dip street corn!

Ingredients

  • Ears of corn
  • Onion dip, homemade or store bought (try Dan’s amazing recipe found on his blog)
  • Potato chips, crushed
  • Fresh chives

Directions

  1. Cut corn in half. Grill on high to char.
  2. Brush corn with onion dip and coat with crunched up chips. Sprinkle with chives and extra chips.
  3. Stack on a platter and serve.

