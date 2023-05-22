(Mass Appeal) – Father’s day is not too far off and Dad’s love sweet and chocolatey snacks, so why not treat dad to this delicious snack you can make at home. Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe in East Longmeadow is here to show us how to make peanut brittle.

Peanut Brittle

Ingredients:

1 Cup Light Corn Syrup

1 Cup Sugar

¼ Cup Water

2 Tbl Butter

1 ½ cups roasted, salted peanuts

1 Tsp Baking Soda

Directions:

Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray and set aside.

Combine Corn Syrup, Water and Bitter in a heavy bottom sauce pan. Gently mix. Gently Stir occasionally until mixture starts to boil.

Cook without stirring until syrup reaches 280 degrees F on a candy thermometer.

Slowly stir in peanuts. Continuously stir until the mixture reaches 295 degrees. Immediately remove from heat and stir in baking soda. Mixture will foam up.

Immediately pour mixture onto baking sheet and spread with a metal spatula that has been sprayed with cooking spray.

For thinner brittle, let cool about 2 minutes and then, with heat resistant gloves, pull the brittle to the thinness you prefer.

Once cool, break into pieces and store in an airtight container.