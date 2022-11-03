(MASS APPEAL) – Kids can be picky eaters! Getting them to eat healthy food may seem impossible. A local organization is working to introduce kids to new, local foods in a fun setting. To do so, Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture, also known as CISA, is hosting a free, family-friendly event. Claire Morenon, the Communications Manager, joins me with the all details.

Making Food Fun Event

Saturday, November 5th from 10:00am until 12:00pm at the Winter Farmers’ Market at Forest Park. Park admissions is free for all market-goes. You can find more information HERE.

Remember it’s harvest season! Find everything local in CISA’s online guide to food and farms at buylocalfood.org

