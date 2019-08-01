Make fried bananas for a special treat

Springfield's C3 Police City National Night Out works to enhance the bond between law enforcement and community members. This year's Night Out, taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 6, is no exception.

Officer Greg Vatrano and Suehaily Arce, C3 Police Coordinator, joined us to talk about the event taking place in Forest Park at the Trinity Church on Sumner Avenue. Running from 3:30 - 8:30 p.m., it will feature free school supplies, music, food, face painting, and more.