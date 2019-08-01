Make fried bananas for a special treat

Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen joins us again with some deep fried deliciousness. It’s batter-dipped bananas!
Ingredients
- big ripe bananas , cut into 1-inch chunks
- Oil for deep frying
- Powdered sugar (honey, or maple syrup to serve with)
Batter
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 2 tablespoons milk (or plant-based milk for a vegan dish)
- 1 tablespoon butter , melted
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
- 1/2 cup water
Instructions
- Combine all the ingredients for the batter in a big bowl. Stir to mix well. It should form a runny batter similar in consistency to a pancake batter.
- Heat 1 inch of oil in a small deep pot over medium-high heat until hot. Test the oil by inserting a wooden chopstick. If the oil sizzles and you can see small bubbles rising rapidly on the chopstick, the oil is ready.
- Line a large plate or baking sheet with a cooling rack. Add the chopped bananas into the batter, a few pieces at a time, and coat well. Gently transfer the bananas into the oil. Fry until all sides turn golden brown. Transfer onto the cooling rack to drain the extra oil. Fry all the bananas this way in batches.
- Wait until the bananas cool down slightly. They will continue to crisp.
- Serve hot with powdered sugar, honey, or maple syrup.