Make social media work for you when looking for a new job

(Mass Appeal) – If you are in the market for a new job, it’s important to make sure you are using your social media accounts for support. Meghan Rothschild, president of Chik Media, joined us with tips.

Rothschild noted that first it’s important to develop your online personal branding. Then, make sure you have links to your projects and work on your social media sites.

Make the most of LinkedIn as well, Rothschild noted, making connections and using similarities in education and job histories to connect with people who work in your desired job or industry.