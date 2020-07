(Mass Appeal) – The US Census is conducted every 10 years and works to determine federal funding and representation. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin joined us with more.

According to Galvin, a team will be hitting the streets, going door to door spreading word about the census, which can be filled out online, by phone or by mail.

Galvin noted that personal information is protected when you share it in the census and can not be used against you in anyway.