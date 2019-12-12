Make the Berkshire Theatre Group’s “A Christmas Carol” a holiday tradition

(Mass Appeal) – The Berkshire Theatre Group brings to life the classic Dicken’s tale “A Christmas Carol” at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Director Travis Daly joined us with all the details.

This family-friendly production takes you on a journey back to Victorian England with a talented cast along with superb costumes and effects.

The production runs from Dec. 7 – 21 at the Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street in Pittsfield. For tickets or more information, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or call 413-447-8084 ext. 50.