1  of  2
Watch Live
Watch Live: Judiciary to vote on articles of Impeachment TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

Make the Berkshire Theatre Group’s “A Christmas Carol” a holiday tradition

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – The Berkshire Theatre Group brings to life the classic Dicken’s tale “A Christmas Carol” at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. Director Travis Daly joined us with all the details.

This family-friendly production takes you on a journey back to Victorian England with a talented cast along with superb costumes and effects.

The production runs from Dec. 7 – 21 at the Colonial Theatre, 111 South Street in Pittsfield. For tickets or more information, visit BerkshireTheatreGroup.org or call 413-447-8084 ext. 50.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots