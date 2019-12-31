1  of  2
Breaking News
Body of missing 10-year-old boy in Chicopee found Body found in a canal in Suffield, CT, identified
1  of  24
Closings and Delays
All About Learning Belchertown Day School Center After School Program First Church of Christ-Longmeadow Food Bank of Western Mass. Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Little Tot Day Care Ludlow Boys & Girls Club Ludlow Senior Center Monson Senior Center Quaboag Children's Center Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr South Hadley Council on Aging STCC The Children's House - W. Spfld. VOC Transportation Ware Senior Center West Springfield Council on Aging Westfield State University

Make this Holiday Frozen Sangria for your New Year’s Eve party

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Spend party time with your guests instead of making all the drinks. This refreshing, fruity Holiday Frozen Sangria has just the right balance between sweet and tart. Jessie-Sierra Ross from “Straight to the Hips, Baby” blog joins us with this cocktail recipe.

Holiday Frozen Sangria

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4-6 drinks (can be doubled)

2 cups Chablis wine
1/3 cup Cointreau
2 cups mixed frozen berries
2 clementines, peeled
¼ cup spiced simple syrup*
Garnish: frozen raspberries or strips of orange rind

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all of the ingredients into a large blender. Close tightly and pulse to start. Blend for 30 seconds. Pour into your chosen glasses and garnish with berries or a twist of orange rind.

INGREDIENTS:

For the Spiced Simple Syrup

¼ cup dark brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
1 cup of water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cinnamon stick
5 green cardamom pods, cracked

DIRECTIONS:

Combine all the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give a quick stir. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once at a boil, let cook for two minutes, or until all the sugar has dissolved. Take off the heat and let cool slightly. Strain the syrup in a small sieve into a glass jelly jar. Dispose of the leftover cooked spices. Cover and chill. Can be used for up to seven days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Mass Appeal

Trending Stories