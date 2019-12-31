Make this Holiday Frozen Sangria for your New Year’s Eve party

(Mass Appeal) – Spend party time with your guests instead of making all the drinks. This refreshing, fruity Holiday Frozen Sangria has just the right balance between sweet and tart. Jessie-Sierra Ross from “Straight to the Hips, Baby” blog joins us with this cocktail recipe.
Holiday Frozen Sangria
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 4-6 drinks (can be doubled)
2 cups Chablis wine
1/3 cup Cointreau
2 cups mixed frozen berries
2 clementines, peeled
¼ cup spiced simple syrup*
Garnish: frozen raspberries or strips of orange rind
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all of the ingredients into a large blender. Close tightly and pulse to start. Blend for 30 seconds. Pour into your chosen glasses and garnish with berries or a twist of orange rind.
INGREDIENTS:
For the Spiced Simple Syrup
¼ cup dark brown sugar
¾ cup sugar
1 cup of water
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cinnamon stick
5 green cardamom pods, cracked
DIRECTIONS:
Combine all the ingredients into a medium sized pot and give a quick stir. Bring to a boil over medium high heat, stirring occasionally. Once at a boil, let cook for two minutes, or until all the sugar has dissolved. Take off the heat and let cool slightly. Strain the syrup in a small sieve into a glass jelly jar. Dispose of the leftover cooked spices. Cover and chill. Can be used for up to seven days.