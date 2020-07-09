Make your home smarter and more efficient with Amazon devices

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her favorite Amazon devices to help manage your daily routine!

WAKING UP: Use the Echo Dot with Clock can help you maintain routines and stay productive, with its LED display, users can see the time, ask to see the temperature outside and set a morning alarm or timer.

SMART HOME: Turn almost any regular device into a smart device with the Amazon Smart Plug: The Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. Users can easily set up routines and schedules to automatically turn on lights, fans and appliances.

STAYING ON TOP OF YOUR SCHEDULE: The Echo Show offers 5, 8 or 10-inch screen options that are perfect for video calls, staying on top of your schedule and more.

DINNERTIME: Find new recipes on the Echo Show using the Food Network Kitchen Skill

ENTERTAINMENT: The Fire TV Stick 4k and Fire TV Cube offer streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more – and with more than 500,000 movies and TV shows to choose from, the options are endless.

WORKING OUT: Using the Echo Show or Fire TV, it’s easy to maintain a workout routine from home with the 7-Minute Workout, OnePeleton app and yoga skills.

PRIVACY CONTROLS: Alexa and Echo devices offer multiple layers of privacy. From microphone and camera controls, you have complete control over your interactions with Alexa.

