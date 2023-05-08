(Mass Appeal) – As we continue to share Mother’s Day gift ideas, one way to make her happy is with homemade sweets! Teaching you how is Maureen Basile, Owner of Maureen’s Sweet Shoppe.

Ingredients

2 cups granulated sugar

2 cups light Karo syrup

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups (1 pint) heavy whipping cream , at room temperature

1/2 cup salted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions

1. Line a 9×13-inch baking dish with parchment paper and generously butter and set aside so it is ready.

2. In a large, heavy bottom pot, whisk together the sugar, Karo syrup, and salt over medium-high heat until bubbling and the sugar has dissolved. Very slowly, whisk in the cream, being careful not to stop boiling. Whisk in the butter.

3. Whisking constantly, keep the mixture at a boil 15 until the temperature on a candy thermometer reads 242 degrees (firm ball stage). .

4. Immediately remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla. Then pour into the baking dish. Don’t let it overcook or the caramels will be too hard. If not making turtles right away, let set.Let sit on the counter to cool until set. (You can microwave it when you are ready to use it)

5. To make turtles, lay your nuts on an undressed tray. Spoon the melted caramel in circles on the nuts. Let set.

6. Once set, melt your chocolate. You can either dip your turtle centers in the chocolate for full coverage or you can spoon chocolate on top of the caramel.

Caution: Caramel is very hot when liquid. Serious burns can happen. Please do not have children work with hot caramel.