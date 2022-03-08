(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking to make your mornings extra special? Well, we have just the thing for you! Michael Kachadoorian, cookbook author and founder of bakingnaturally.com is here to demonstrate how to make a mixed berry coffee cake with a streusel topping!

For the cake:

½ cup (1stick) butter, at room temperature plus more for greasing the pan

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

3 large eggs at room temperature

1 tablespoon orange zest

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract

¼ cup whole milk

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour-sifted

½ cups cornstarch

½ teaspoon pink salt

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

½ teaspoon baking powder

4 ½ cups mixed berries-frozen is good (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)

For the streusel topping:

¾ cup white sugar

¼ cup brown sugar

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup butter softened to room temp

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Method:

Preheat oven to 375, grease, and line 9-inch round cake pan. Set aside

Make streusel topping:

Combine the sugars, flour, and cinnamon in a medium bowl. Add butter and rub into the flour mixture until fully combined and the mixture looks like crumbs. The mixture should clump together when squeezed. Set aside.

Make the cake:

In the bowl of an electric mixer, add butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar and beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time until fully combined, add orange zest, vanilla, and almond extract, and mix until combined. In a separate bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, salt, nutmeg, and baking powder, and whisk to combine. Add dry ingredients to egg mixture, add milk, mix until just combined. Gently fold berries into the batter, then spread batter in pan. Add streusel to the top of the batter.

Bake 35 to 45 minutes, or until the top is golden and the cake is cooked through. Let cool completely in pan-at least 2 hours. Turn out and serve.