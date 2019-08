(Mass Appeal) – Tunzala Eynula and Amanda Cadeieux of Dilaura Naturals came to Studio 1A to show us how to create all natural moisturizing lotion in a bar form.

Using all natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, oils and plant-based wax, Eynula show us how to melt and mix prior to pouring into a mold.

Once the lotion gets a little solid, it can be put in the freezer to further solidify. Then, viola – a little bar of lotion that melts into your skin thanks to your body heat.