Make your own blender mayonnaise for this tasty BLT

(Mass Appeal) – Do you have some fresh grown tomatoes? Why not use them to make a classic BLT sandwich. Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make homemade mayo to top our sandwich.

BLT sandwich with homemade mayonnaise

Description: This is the time of year in which tomatoes are fresh and plentiful … so take advantage of the bounty with an easy, amazing sandwich.

Course: Main/Sandwich

Cuisine: American

Servings: As many as you have ingredients for

Difficulty Level: Pretty Easy

Preparation Time: 15 to 20 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 10 minutes (for the bacon)

Ingredients:

For the Blender Mayonnaise (if desired):

1 very fresh (or pasteurized) egg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard or 1 teaspoon Dijon

1 cup canola oil

the juice of 1/2 lemon

1 tablespoon boiling water

For the Sandwich:

lots of cooked thickly sliced bacon (local if you can manage it)

high-quality bread (homemade or from a bakery)

good mayonnaise (homemade is best, but don’t go crazy about this)

fresh summer tomatoes, sliced

fresh summer lettuce

salt if you absolutely have to have it

Variations:

sharp cheddar cheese (good vegetarian substitute for the bacon)

finely sliced raw red onion or caramelized onions

sliced avocados

pesto

Cooking Directions:

First, if you wish, make the mayonnaise. (This is best done in advance). Combine the egg, salt, mustard, and 1/4 cup of the oil in a blender. Turn the blender on low, and add the remaining oil in a very slow, thin stream. Add the lemon juice and boiling water; then taste the mayonnaise and add anything you want (maybe a little more salt and lemon juice). If your mayonnaise curdles, add up to 1 tablespoon boiling water, a drop at a time, until the mayo smooths out. Refrigerate until you need to use it.

To make a BLT, toast the bread if you want to. (Many BLT connoisseurs insist on this, although homemade bread is pretty fabulous untoasted.) Assemble sandwiches as generously as you like. Watch everyone at the table smile.