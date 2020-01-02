Make your own homemade granola in your slow cooker

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a healthy snack to keep you on the right track for your New Year’s resolutions, put your slow cooker to work with this recipe for homemade vegan granola that can also be gluten free.

Ingredients

5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (you can use Gluten Free)

1/2 cup ground flaxseed optional

3/4 cup coconut oil or butter

3/4 cup honey

2 Tablespoons vanilla extract

2 Tablespoons cinnamon

1 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut

1 cup chopped nuts of your choice

1 to 2 cups dried fruit chocolate chips, or other mix-in of your choice

INSTRUCTIONS