Make your own homemade granola in your slow cooker

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a healthy snack to keep you on the right track for your New Year’s resolutions, put your slow cooker to work with this recipe for homemade vegan granola that can also be gluten free.
Ingredients
5 cups old-fashioned rolled oats (you can use Gluten Free)
1/2 cup ground flaxseed optional
3/4 cup coconut oil or butter
3/4 cup honey
2 Tablespoons vanilla extract
2 Tablespoons cinnamon
1 1/2 cups unsweetened shredded coconut
1 cup chopped nuts of your choice
1 to 2 cups dried fruit chocolate chips, or other mix-in of your choice
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a small saucepan, melt the coconut oil (or butter). Once it has turned into a liquid, mix in the honey to form your sauce.
- Mix Oats, Flaxseed, nuts and cinnamon in your crockpot. Add the honey mixture as well as the vanilla and cinnamon. Stir thoroughly.
- Allow the granola to cook on low for 2-4 hours. You may want to stir every hour to avoid burning. You are also going to leave the lid cracked a little to allow the moisture to escape.
- Cooking times will greatly vary depending on your crock pot as they all cook at slightly different temps.
- Allow to cool, then mix in the dried fruit and/or chocolate chips. Store in the refrigerator in an air-tight container for several weeks.