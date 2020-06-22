Makeover Monday: A fresh simple look for summer

(Mass Appeal) – Many people are getting back to work and that means breaking out the makeup tools again! Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow & Lash Lounge showed us a simple summer makeup routine.

Rivera emphasized skin care before makeup – moisturizer and primer. Then a little contouring to bring some dimension to your face and highlight your cheek bones.

Then, think about products that work double duty – a cream that can work as a blush or a lip color. Dust a little powder on your T-zone and you are good to go!