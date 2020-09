(Mass Appeal) – Many people are heading back to the office after Labor Day – why not try a new hair style that streamlines your morning routine? Fred Hawck and Michaela Murray, co-owners of Wicked Salon, joined us to show us how.

Hawck said this style relays on product and allows you to skip the blow dryer.

He demonstrated how to apply the product, paying special attention to the ends, and then twisting sections of hair to create movement and texture.